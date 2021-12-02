Context Therapeutics raises $31.25M in private placement

Dec. 02, 2021 2:06 AM ETContext Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

  • Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) has entered into securities purchase agreements of 5M shares of common stock together with warrants to purchase equal number of shares, which will result in gross proceeds of ~$31.25M, in a private placement.
  • Each share of common stock and Warrant are being sold together at a combined price of $6.25.
  • The five and one-half year warrants have an exercise price of $6.25/share.
  • Closing date is December 6, 2021.
  • Shares down 7.8% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $7.16.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.