Context Therapeutics raises $31.25M in private placement
Dec. 02, 2021 2:06 AM ETContext Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) has entered into securities purchase agreements of 5M shares of common stock together with warrants to purchase equal number of shares, which will result in gross proceeds of ~$31.25M, in a private placement.
- Each share of common stock and Warrant are being sold together at a combined price of $6.25.
- The five and one-half year warrants have an exercise price of $6.25/share.
- Closing date is December 6, 2021.
- Shares down 7.8% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $7.16.