Royce Value Trust declares $0.78 dividend
Dec. 02, 2021 5:25 AM ETRoyce Value Trust (RVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) declares $0.78/share quarterly dividend vs. $0.33 in 3Q21.
- Forward yield 17.09%
- Payable Dec. 23; for shareholders of record Dec. 13; ex-div Dec. 10.
- The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.