Apple tells suppliers iPhone demand is slowing - Bloomberg
Dec. 02, 2021 5:05 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)IFNNY, STMBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor95 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says it may not make up for missed holiday sales for the iPhone 13 caused by a lack of parts, Bloomberg reports.
- Supply chain issues have already forced the company to cut its 2021 iPhone 13 production target by 10M units.
- Now it tells suppliers that demand for the phones has weakened, indicating that customers may just skip upgrading to the hard-to-find phones and not order next year when production increases, Bloomberg says, citing people familiar with the matter.
- AAPL is down 1% in premarket trading.
- Among Apple suppliers, LG Innotek is down 8% in Korea, TDK is off 3.5% in Japan. In Europe, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) is down 1% and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is down 1.3%.
- Apple (AAPL) shares have shown exceptional resilience during the selloff of the last two days, rising nearly 3% while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) fell 3.3%.
- The stock is up 10% in the last month.
- UBS said yesterday that wait times for the iPhone 13 in the U.S. and China are improving.