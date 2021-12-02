Apple tells suppliers iPhone demand is slowing - Bloomberg

Dec. 02, 2021

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says it may not make up for missed holiday sales for the iPhone 13 caused by a lack of parts, Bloomberg reports.
  • Supply chain issues have already forced the company to cut its 2021 iPhone 13 production target by 10M units.
  • Now it tells suppliers that demand for the phones has weakened, indicating that customers may just skip upgrading to the hard-to-find phones and not order next year when production increases, Bloomberg says, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • AAPL is down 1% in premarket trading.
  • Among Apple suppliers, LG Innotek is down 8% in Korea, TDK is off 3.5% in Japan. In Europe, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) is down 1% and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is down 1.3%.
  • Apple (AAPL) shares have shown exceptional resilience during the selloff of the last two days, rising nearly 3% while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) fell 3.3%.
  • The stock is up 10% in the last month.
  • UBS said yesterday that wait times for the iPhone 13 in the U.S. and China are improving.
