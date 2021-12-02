JinkoSolar subsidiary announces 2 GW distribution contract for DG with Aldo Solar
Dec. 02, 2021 5:50 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jinko Solar Co. and Aldo Solar, principal operating subsidiary of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) reinforce their partnership for 2022 with the signing of the largest distribution pact for Distributed Generation ever signed by Jinko Solar outside China.
- Under the agreement, approximately 4M photovoltaic modules will be distributed, equivalent to 2 GW of installed power.
- The contract assures the resellers and installers of solar energy in Brazil the continuity of the commercialization of the Tiger Pro family of panels.
- "For 2022, our plan is to grow three digits and reach sales of R$ 6 billion. The partnership with Jinko will be fundamental for us to reach this goal. More than that, through this partnership we hope to spread solar energy even more and offer surprising conditions of clean and cheaper energy to all Brazilians", says Mr. Aldo Teixeira, founder, and CEO of Aldo Solar.
