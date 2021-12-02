Nasdaq joins Dow Jones and S&P 500 in the green, snapping two-day selloff
Dec. 02, 2021 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), VIXXLE, DJI, XLF, XLRE, XLI, XLV, XLK, INDU, SPXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Stocks move up in a volatile market following the biggest two-day decline in the broader market in 14 months.
- The Dow (DJI) ends +1.8% and is the best performer among the major averages. The S&P (SP500) climbs 1.4% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rises 0.8%, as healthcare stocks are among the session's weaker performers.
- Growth stocks have taken it on the chin during the selloff, with the Nasdaq down 3.3% in two days.
- "This is really a growth-based selloff, which is why it looks a little bit like panic," Florence Barjou, CIO of Lyxor Asset Management says.
- One exception has been Apple, up nearly 3% in the last two days. But it's now weighing on the averages on a report of slower iPhone 13 demand. That's outweighing a $200 price target from Wedbush.
- Looking at the S&P 500 industry sectors, Financials (XLF +3%), Industrials (XLI +2.9%), and Energy (XLE +3%) make the strongest gains, while Health Care (XLV +0.4%) is the weakest.
- Crude oil rises 2.0% to $66.91 per barrel as OPEC+ sticks to plans to boost oil production.
- The VIX (VIX) -9.1% eases back some but is still high, rising more than 50% since Omicron was identified. Wall Street's volatility gauge topped 31 yesterday, a 10-month high and more than double its low in early November.
- JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic says Omicron may turn out to be a boost for risk assets.
- On the data front, jobless claims rose to 222K, lower than the expected gain. Few expected claims to consistently stay below 200K, as they did last week.
- "This is a much less-complete reversal than we expected of last plunge in claims to a 52-year low, emphasizing that the trend in claims continues to fall," Pantheon Macro says. "But the swings in the past couple weeks have been triggered by big problems in the seasonal adjustment, which will persist over the holidays."
- The yield curve flattens slightly. The 10-year yield, reverses course, rising to 1.43% after slipping to as low as 1.41%; the 2-year yield is up to 0.61% and had drifted to as low as 0.56% earlier.
- "In Treasuries, yields are effectively trading with risk sentiment and stocks, so when risk sentiment is optimistic and stocks are higher, so are yields," Kinsale Trading says. "Bottom line, until we know more about how easily Omicron can be transmitted and how virulent it is it’ll be hard for the dollar or the 10-year yield to recoup the Omicron declines, even if there is a 'Too Hot' or 'Too Cold' jobs report tomorrow."
- "Because if Omicron ends up not being a threat, the Fed is aggressively tapering. And if it is a threat, then the Fed likely won’t aggressively taper and we will have to wait until we have that data."
