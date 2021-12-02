Express EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue
Dec. 02, 2021 6:50 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Express (NYSE:EXPR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.19.
- Revenue of $472M (+46.5% Y/Y) misses by $31.1M.
- Press Release
- Consolidated comparable sales increased 46% compared to 2020 and 3% compared to 2019.
- EBITDA of $32M improved $125M versus Q3 2020 and $18M versus Q3 2019.
- Gross margin was 33.2% of net sales compared to 4.3% in last year's third quarter, an increase of approximately 2,890 basis points. Compared to 2019, gross margin increased by 500 basis points.
- 2021 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase by low-single digits for the fourth quarter; Gross Margin rate to be approximately 100 basis points higher for the fourth quarter vs. 16.6% in Q4 2020; Positive free cash flow for the full year and Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million for the full year vs. $16.9M in FY2020.