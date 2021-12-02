Duluth Holdings EPS of $0.09

  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH): Q3 EPS of $0.09 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.19.
  • Revenue of $145.27M (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.77M.
    The Company updated its fiscal 2021 outlook as follows: Net sales in the range of $700 million to $715 million vs consensus of $705.70M. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $73 million to $75 million. EPS in the range of $0.81 to $0.86 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $18 million
