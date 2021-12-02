Signet EPS beats by $0.71, beats on revenue; raises full year guidance
Dec. 02, 2021 6:57 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Signet (NYSE:SIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.71; GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.79.
- Revenue of $1.5B (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Press Release
- Q3 same store sales up 18.9% to Q3 of FY21 and up 37.2% to Q3 of FY20.
- The company has raised FY2022 revenue outlook from $7.04B to $7.19B to $7.41B to $7.49B vs. consensus of $7.17B; Same store sales to be 41% to 43% from prior 35% to 38%
- For Q4 revenue outlook is expected to be $2.40B to $2.48B vs. consensus of $2.24B, Same store sales to be 6% to 9%.
- Signet has planned Fiscal 2022 capital expenditures in the range of $190 million to $200 million.
- The Company now expects to close approximately 75 stores in Fiscal 2022 and open approximately 85, primarily in highly efficient Banter by Piercing Pagoda formats.