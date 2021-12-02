Five Below stuns analysts with inflation-defying margin improvement
Dec. 02, 2021 6:58 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is attracting positive attention from analysts after a strong Q4 earnings report.
- Jefferies analyst Randal Konik says FIVE's business model is proving to be superior after the retailer delivered gross margin improvement despite the inflationary backdrop.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Five Below (FIVE).
- MS analyst Simeon Gutman: "Strong Q4 results confirmed the core tenets of our recent upgrade, primarily that inventory and freight fears were overblown. Robust +14.5% comps accelerated >700 bps on a 2Y geometric stack to a record +29.5%, suggesting no shortage of inventory or waning consumer demand. Gross margin expanded 160 bps (vs. fears for contraction on freight headwinds) and was likely still up excluding occupancy leverage and a timing benefit."
- Price target increases are in from Guggenheim (to $250 from $225) and Telsey Advisory Group (to $235 from $230).
- Shares of Five Below (FIVE) are up 12.87% in premarket trading to $213.54.
- Dig into Five Below's earnings call transcript.