Five Below stuns analysts with inflation-defying margin improvement

Dec. 02, 2021 6:58 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is attracting positive attention from analysts after a strong Q4 earnings report.
  • Jefferies analyst Randal Konik says FIVE's business model is proving to be superior after the retailer delivered gross margin improvement despite the inflationary backdrop.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Five Below (FIVE).
  • MS analyst Simeon Gutman: "Strong Q4 results confirmed the core tenets of our recent upgrade, primarily that inventory and freight fears were overblown. Robust +14.5% comps accelerated >700 bps on a 2Y geometric stack to a record +29.5%, suggesting no shortage of inventory or waning consumer demand. Gross margin expanded 160 bps (vs. fears for contraction on freight headwinds) and was likely still up excluding occupancy leverage and a timing benefit."
  • Price target increases are in from Guggenheim (to $250 from $225) and Telsey Advisory Group (to $235 from $230).
  • Shares of Five Below (FIVE) are up 12.87% in premarket trading to $213.54.
  • Dig into Five Below's earnings call transcript.
