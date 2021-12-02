Methode Electronics EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

Dec. 02, 2021 7:04 AM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $295.5M (-1.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.13M.
  • Press Release

  • Fiscal 2022 Full Year Guidance: For the fiscal year 2022, due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions, the company revised its expectation for net sales to be in the range of $1,140 to $1,160 million vs consensus of $1.17B, compared to the previous range of $1,175 to $1,235 million. Its expectation for diluted earnings per share was revised to a range of $3.00 to $3.20, compared to the previous range of $3.35 to $3.75.The guidance is subject to disruption due to a variety of factors including the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing semiconductor shortage, other supply chain disruptions, and both short and long-term supply chain rationalization and mitigation efforts.

