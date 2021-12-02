Kirkland's EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue

Dec. 02, 2021 7:04 AM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $143.6M (-2.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.53M.
  • The Company now expects a mid-to-high-single-digit same-store sales decrease for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and a mid-single digit same-store sales increase for fiscal 2021. With the expected sales decline and freight impact, the Company anticipates earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than the prior-year period, while still expecting year-over-year earnings growth of approximately 50% for fiscal 2021.
