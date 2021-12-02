CNH Industrial acquires NX9, terms undisclosed
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has acquired NX9, a software suite specialized in delivering ISOBUS core technologies and applications for agricultural equipment, and related intellectual property rights.
- The investment continues to advance the Company’s ISOBUS capabilities for core agriculture products.
- The acquisition marks a further step in consolidating in-house digital agriculture competencies that enrich product, brand, distribution and supply chain strength.
- The transaction will openly integrate streamlined ISOBUS capabilities across the electrical vehicle architecture of CNH Industrial’s core agriculture product portfolio, predominantly tractors and implements.