Lululemon, Capri and Deckers land on BTIG's list of top retail picks
Dec. 02, 2021 7:23 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), CPRI, TPR, LOVESHOO, DECKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon does a sweep over the retail sector following the five-day Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday shopping period.
- Lyon says the firm has concluded that strong consumer demand trends from Q3 have persisted and notes that Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions were below last year's levels, which bodes well for calendar Q4 margins. Lyon and team despite tough digital comparisons, Lyon and team also think many companies are still experiencing web traffic growth vs. both 2019 and 2020 despite the tough digital comparisons.
- "Stores are performing well, particularly as consumers look to complete holiday shopping with whatever styles are available as we noticed online inventory looked light."
- BTIG favors companies that are well positioned to meet robust demand trends with ample supply through the balance of the holiday season. That list includes Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Capri (NYSE:CPRI), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and LoveSac (NASDAQ:LOVE).
