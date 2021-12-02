Stevia purchased NFT bitcoin trading bot
Dec. 02, 2021 7:24 AM ETStevia Corp. (STEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stevia (OTCPK:STEV) purchased an NFT bitcoin trading bot from a private seller.
- "We believe the world of NFT's, and digital ownership and identity is here to stay and will replace hard money, credit cards, drivers' licenses and so much more. We also believe that cryptocurrency and the ability to accept cryptocurrency will be required for most businesses going forward," Chairman and President Kenneth Maciora commented.
- As earlier announced, Stevia has settled all toxic convertible debentures and promissory notes; now in the process of settling all remaining payables which are a nominal amount.