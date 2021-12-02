Toronto Dominion Q4 earnings rise on strong retail banking, strong credit

  • Toronto Dominion Bank's (NYSE:TD) fiscal Q4 results top consensus estimates, helped by credit benefits and growth in Canadian and U.S. retail banking.
  • The company's "growing base of customers" and "robust capital position" allow the bank to increase its dividend and start a 50M-share buyback. TD Bank (TD) shares rise 0.8% in premarket trading.
  • Looking ahead, TD expects Canada's overnight rate to rise by 25 basis points in Q2 2022 with two more 25-bp increases before the end of CY2022.
  • Q4 FY2021 adjusted EPS of C$2.09 (US$1.63) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.96 and increased from C$1.96 in Q3 and C$1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of C$123M (US$96.7M) vs. a benefit of C$37M in Q3 and cost of C$917M in Q4 2020.
  • Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were C$722.6B at Oct. 31, 2021 vs. C$719.2B at July 31 and C$717.5B at Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits of C$1.13T increased from C$1.12T at July 31 and slipped from C$1.14T at Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Adjusted return on common equity of 16.1% increased from 15.6% in Q3 and 13.3% in Q4 2020.
  • Canadian Retail adjusted net income of C$2.14B rose from C$2.13B in Q3 and from C$1.83B in Q4 2020; adjusted efficiency revenue of 44.7% rose from 41.8% in Q3 and 44.1% in Q4 2020.
  • U.S. Retail net income of C$1.13B increased from C$1.10B in Q3 and C$532M in the year-ago quarter; including net income from its investment in Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), net income was C$1.37B, up from C$1.30B in Q3 and C$871M in Q4 2020. Efficiency ratio of 58.2% rose from 56.6% in the prior quarter and fell from 61.1% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Wholesale Banking net income of C$420M increased from C$330M in Q3 and fell from C$486M in Q4 2020 as trading activity fell Y/Y; trading-related revenue of C$510M rose from C$467M in Q3 and declined from C$761M in Q4 2020. Efficiency ratio of 57.2% compares with 58.6% in the prior quarter and 46.3% in the year-ago period.
