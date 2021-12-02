Chindata launches biggest data center in Malaysia
Dec. 02, 2021 7:32 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chindata (NASDAQ:CD) recently launched a new greenfield project in Johor, Malaysia, with a capacity of more than 80 MW ready to be delivered to its anchor client in several phases starting 2022.
- The company is also finalizing a strategic acquisition in Bangkok, Thailand, which on completion of a technical upgrade, will be hosting 5 MW of IT capacity and capable of supporting key clients' business development in Southeast Asia.
- "Furthermore, we are also actively exploring opportunities in other countries within Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Indonesia," founder & CEO said at Q3 earnings call in late November.
- As of September end, the company had in total 370 MW of IT capacity in service across China, India and Southeast Asia.
- Fitch Ratings commented that Chindata's credit profile "will remain solid, supported by the strategic location of its data centers, use of renewable energy and adequate rating headroom."