Chindata launches biggest data center in Malaysia

Dec. 02, 2021 7:32 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Chindata (NASDAQ:CD) recently launched a new greenfield project in Johor, Malaysia, with a capacity of more than 80 MW ready to be delivered to its anchor client in several phases starting 2022.
  • The company is also finalizing a strategic acquisition in Bangkok, Thailand, which on completion of a technical upgrade, will be hosting 5 MW of IT capacity and capable of supporting key clients' business development in Southeast Asia.
  • "Furthermore, we are also actively exploring opportunities in other countries within Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Indonesia," founder & CEO said at Q3 earnings call in late November.
  • As of September end, the company had in total 370 MW of IT capacity in service across China, India and Southeast Asia.
  • Fitch Ratings commented that Chindata's credit profile "will remain solid, supported by the strategic location of its data centers, use of renewable energy and adequate rating headroom."
