ParcelPal signs agreement with major logistics carrier in U.S.

Dec. 02, 2021 7:45 AM ETParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PTNYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • As part of its broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements, ParcelPal Logistics (OTCQB:PTNYF) engaged a leading e-commerce parcel logistics company operating primarily in the western U.S., for which it will act as a subcontractor.
  • Their network provides companies an affordable way to speed up ground delivery so they can lower their shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service.
  • This new client is a leading West Coast business in last-mile delivery, and ParcelPal will be doing same day and next day daily work for them on a subcontractor basis.
  • "We expect this agreement to generate $1M plus a year in gross revenue over the course of 12 months on a profitable basis," CEO Rich Wheeless commented.
