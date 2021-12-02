Hut 8 Mining mines 265 bitcoins in November

  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reports 265 mined bitcoin in November which led to an average production rate of 8.83 Bitcoin/day; 100% of the self-mined bitcoin were deposited into custody, consistent with Hut 8's Hodl strategy.
  • As of Nov.30, total bitcoin balance held in reserve is 5,242.
  • During November 2021, the company completed the deployment of high-performance NVIDIA chips at Hut 8's site in Medicine Hat, Alberta.
  • Currently, Hut 8 has an installed hashrate of ~1.7 EH/s, which includes the converted hashrate from its fleet of CMPs.
  • "Our NVIDIA CMP deployment is contributing revenue of ~$140K/day, based upon current mining economics. Given the low power intensity of these chips, our cost per Bitcoin of ~$3K means we are achieving unit margins in excess of 95%," Head of Technology Jason Zaluski commented.
  • Correction Note: The revised post excludes incorrect comparison to October bitcoin production.
