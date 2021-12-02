Uranium Royalty rallies on supply stream deal with China's top nuclear operator
Dec. 02, 2021 8:01 AM ETUranium Royalty Corp. (UROY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) +3.6% pre-market after agreeing to purchase 500K lbs. of U3O8 from CGN Global Uranium, the overseas nuclear fuel business platform of China General Nuclear Power Group, the country's largest nuclear power operator.
- Uranium Royalty says it will pay an average of C$47.71/lb (US$37.22), making the total order worth ~C$23.9M.
- The deal includes delivery of 300K lbs. of U3O8 in October 2023 and an additional 100K lbs. each to be delivered in June 2024 and April 2025.
- "This strategic supply stream will provide URC with access to physical uranium in a timeframe, 2023-25, where industry analysts forecast large 45-50 million lb. annual supply deficits between production and reactor requirements at a time utility procurement volumes are expected to return to higher levels," the company says.
- Six week ago, Uranium Royalty said it held a physical inventory of nearly 1.05M lbs. of U3O8 in the Cameco storage account.