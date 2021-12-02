ON24 authorizes $50M in share repurchase authorization (update)
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) board authorized a share repurchase program wherein the company may purchase up to $50M of its stock. ON24 shares rose 6.6%.
- The repurchase program has an 18-month term and ON24 expects repurchases under the program to extend over multiple quarters.
- Repurchases under this program will be funded from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow.
- "We felt that based on where our current stock price is, it doesn't reflect what the company's prospects are," ON24CEO Sharat Sharan said in an interview with Seeking Alpha. "That leaves us plenty of gunpowder to continue to invest in our organic growth, our product development, our sales and market infrastructure and also to look at M&A."
- "It's a pretty significant authorization that the board has approved," Sharan added. "Our focus is to continue to execute. This is something we felt we needed to do now."
- As of Sep.30, ON24 had $399.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
- In mid-November, CEO Sharan purchased 14.7K shares.
- "Almost all my net worth is associated with ON24," Sharan said in the interview. "I'm extremely excited about the future of the company. The opportunity for us, as I look at it, has never been clearer."
- He added that "we see Q1 2022 as the last of covid quarters and we expect our growth to inflect in the second half of next year and we expect by 2023 we will be back as a growth company."
