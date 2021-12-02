SSR Mining to buy Taiga Gold in C$27M deal
Dec. 02, 2021 8:19 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), TGGDFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to acquire Taiga Gold (OTCPK:TGGDF) for C$0.265/share, which values the deal at ~C$27M (US$21.1M).
- The offer price represents a 36% premium to Taiga Gold's closing price yesterday on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
- SSR Mining says the deal expands its presence in Saskatchewan, a core jurisdiction, by adding five new properties that provide new exploration targets stretching south from the Seabee mine to the Amisk property.
- The acquisition also consolidates a 100% interest in the Fisher property contiguous to the Seabee mine, currently operated under a joint venture between the two companies.
- Earlier this week, SSR Mining agreed to acquire an additional 20% ownership in the Copper Hill mining project in Turkey.