Ford is slotted below GM and suppliers in Wolfe Research's ratings check
Dec. 02, 2021
- Wolfe Research lowers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to a Peer Perform rating after having the auto stock slotted at Outperform.
- The strong 123% YTD rally in Ford (F) is seen as already pricing in the EV upside.
- Analyst Rod Lache: "While we see an additional $3/share of value from Ford’s stake in Argo, we worry about diminishing [Sum of the Parts] upside from other Auto Tech investments as the company monetizes them (investors typically don’t give OEMs much credit for cash on their balance sheets)."
- Lache and team expect auto suppliers to outperform manufacturers next year and prefer General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Ford (F).
- Shares of Ford (F) are down 0.05% premarket to $19.57.
