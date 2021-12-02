Ford is slotted below GM and suppliers in Wolfe Research's ratings check

Dec. 02, 2021 8:20 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)GMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor38 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wolfe Research lowers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to a Peer Perform rating after having the auto stock slotted at Outperform.
  • The strong 123% YTD rally in Ford (F) is seen as already pricing in the EV upside.
  • Analyst Rod Lache: "While we see an additional $3/share of value from Ford’s stake in Argo, we worry about diminishing [Sum of the Parts] upside from other Auto Tech investments as the company monetizes them (investors typically don’t give OEMs much credit for cash on their balance sheets)."
  • Lache and team expect auto suppliers to outperform manufacturers next year and prefer General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Ford (F).
  • Shares of Ford (F) are down 0.05% premarket to $19.57.
  • Dig further into why Wolfe Research recommends auto suppliers like Adient and Autoliv into 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.