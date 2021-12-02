Avangrid's planned purchase of PNM Resources looks`very unlikely' to close - analysts
Dec. 02, 2021
- Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) planned acquisition of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) appears to be "very unlikely" to close after three New Mexican regulators said they would oppose the deal in its current form, according to a Citi analyst.
- PNM Resources shares may drop to $44 to $45 a share in a deal break, according to Citi analyst Ryan Levine. PNM fell 3.8% in premarket trading.
- "There is a chance of it going ahead (not dead yet), but it's looking very unlikely to close," Levine wrote in a note.
- Late yesterday a majority of New Mexico regulators said they plan to vote against Avangrid's (AGR) purchase of PNM Resources.
- Levine highlighted that the Chairman of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission called the deal "fool's gold in a pond of quicksand."
- Three of the five commissioners of New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission said they would likely not approve the combination as it currently stands even with the Hearing Examiner's proposed changes. The commissioners spoke at a meeting yesterday that went at least seven hours.
- "We are disappointed that yesterday's discussion did not provide a more balanced view of the proposed transaction, instead providing an incomplete picture of the issues rather than the concrete benefits that were recommended by 23 intervenors representing the broadest range of customer and stakeholder interest," Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO said in a statement.
- BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith also saw the probability of a deal going through as much less likely. He has an underperform rating on Avangrid (AGR) and a $46 price target.
- "At best, the close of the transaction appears at least protracted but appears much less likely following the latest meeting and clear opposition expressed by the majority," Dumoulin-Smith wrote in a note.
- Recall In March, Citi downgraded PNM Resources, citing a tough outlook for Avangrid approval.