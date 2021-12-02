Skylight Health Group slumps on pricing ~$5.8M preferred stock offering
Dec. 02, 2021 8:22 AM ETSkylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) is down 8.24% pre-market after pricing its public offering of 275,000 shares of its 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares at $21/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 41,250 additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock from the company, exercisable in whole or in part, solely to cover over-allotments, at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.
- Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$5.8M.
- The Series A Preferred Stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on December 2, 2021, under the symbol "SLHGP."
- Closing date is expected to be on or about December 6, 2021.