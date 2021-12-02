Immutep reports good safety from first five patients in efti triple combination study
Dec. 02, 2021 8:34 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announces the first five patients have been treated in the INSIGHT-003 study.
- Shares up 2.2% premarket at $3.30.
- No additional safety signals have been observed in the study which is the first time a triple combination therapy consisting of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and an existing approved standard of care combination of chemotherapy (carboplatin) and an anti-PD-1 therapy has been administered.
- The study will continue to recruit up to 20 patients with various solid tumors and additional results are expected in calendar year 2022.
- The trial will assess the safety, tolerability and initial efficacy of the combination.