Immutep reports good safety from first five patients in efti triple combination study

Dec. 02, 2021 8:34 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announces the first five patients have been treated in the INSIGHT-003 study.
  • Shares up 2.2% premarket at $3.30.
  • No additional safety signals have been observed in the study which is the first time a triple combination therapy consisting of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and an existing approved standard of care combination of chemotherapy (carboplatin) and an anti-PD-1 therapy has been administered.
  • The study will continue to recruit up to 20 patients with various solid tumors and additional results are expected in calendar year 2022.
  • The trial will assess the safety, tolerability and initial efficacy of the combination.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.