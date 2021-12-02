PTON, SBSW and ABUS among pre market gainers
- CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVIU) +28% on deal to take conservative video platform Rumble public
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +23%.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) +23% on deal to take conservative video platform Rumble public
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) +18% to sell OMIDRIA franchise to Rayner Surgical for more than $1B
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) +14% on Q3 results
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +13% U.K. approves GSK-Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment which cuts hospitalization/death by 79%
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) +13% after FDA cleared CM-101 application for bile ducts disease
- 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) +13%.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) +11%.
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) +10% China aviation regulator approves Boeing 737 MAX as airworthy
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) +10%.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) +10% Positive results from Humanigen's lenzilumab study in COVID-19 published in The Lancet
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +9%.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) +8%.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) +9%.
- Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) +7% enters into strategic cooperative letter of intent to develop metaverse platform
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) +7%.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) +7%.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +7%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +6%.
- The Kroger (NYSE:KR) +6% on Q3 results
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) +5%.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) +5% on Q3 results
- The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) +5% China aviation regulator approves Boeing 737 MAX as airworthy