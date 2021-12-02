Allego partners with Nissan to deploy EV charging solutions in Europe

Dec. 02, 2021 8:40 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY), NSANF, SPAQU, APOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Nissan logo on wall of car dealer"s building

eyewave/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • European-based electric vehicle charging network Allego Holding enters into a long-term partnership with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) to deploy charging solutions throughout Europe.
  • Allego will install, operate and maintain DC fast charging solutions of 50kW and 24kW in 16 countries and across more than 600 locations, the company says.
  • Still, shares of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) ticker lower by 0.1% in pre-market.
  • Recall that Allego recently announced a business combination with SPAC Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQU), which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
  • "The project will fall under the Nissan brand "Electrify the World," says Jean-Philippe Roux, deputy vice president, network development & customer quality at Nissan AMIEO. "This investment will focus primarily on expanding and developing Nissan's existing charging network situated at company premises and those of its dealers, repairers and partners."
  • Previously, (Nov. 28) Nissan plans to spend $17.6B over five years to accelerate EV production.
