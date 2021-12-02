Hot Stocks: Donald Trump; Jack Dorsey; SNOW, FIVE rally on earnings; MEI falls
Dec. 02, 2021 8:43 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), SQSNOW, FIVE, MEI, TWTRBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey and quarterly reports -- those were the news items that dominated trading in Thursday's pre-market period.
- Trump returned to the headlines after the SPAC looking to take his new media company public is reportedly targeting a $1B PIPE. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey has launched a significant cryptocurrency-related rebranding at Square (NYSE:SQ).
- On the earnings front, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) both rallied after releasing their respective financial figures. Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) generated the opposite reaction to its quarterly update, as supply chain pressures forced it to lower its full-year guidance.
Gainers
- Snowflake (SNOW) jumped nearly 13% in pre-market trading following its quarterly report. The cloud-based data warehousing company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue that more than doubled from last year. SNOW also issued a strong Q4 forecast.
- Earnings news also gave a lift to Five Below (FIVE). Shares of the low-price retailer soared 9% before the opening bell on earnings that breezed by expectations. Revenue climbed nearly 28% to $607.6M.
- Meanwhile, at a time when inflation has cut into profitability at many retailers, FIVE managed to expand its margins. This defied many analysts, who thought higher freight costs would lead to a contraction.
- Donald Trump continued to make headlines. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC), the SPAC tied to a media venture backed by the former president, rallied nearly 20% on reports that the firm is looking to raise a $1B PIPE.
Decliners
- A couple of days after Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), his other company, Square (SQ), announced a major rebranding. The company is changing its name to Block to underscore its commitment to blockchain innovation. Meanwhile, its crypto unit will change its name to Spiral. The firm's ticker will remain the same.
- SQ showed a fractional pre-market decline, following a sell-off of nearly 7% during Wednesday's trading.
- Methode Electronics (MEI) beat expectations with its top and bottom lines. However, the company cut its revenue forecast for the full year, blaming ongoing supply chain disruptions.
- Dragged down by the weak guidance, MEI dropped nearly 9% in pre-market action.
