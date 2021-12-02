Celestica announces TSX acceptance of normal course issuer bid

Dec. 02, 2021 8:45 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Toronto Stock Exchange approved Celestica (NYSE:CLS) notice to launch a Normal Course Issuer Bid.
  • Under the Bid, the company to purchase up to 8,987,310 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 10% of the "public float" of the subordinate voting shares.
  • The purchases may commence on Dec. 06, 2021 and will terminate no later than Dec. 05, 2022.
  • The Bid will be funded using existing cash resources and draws on its credit facility, and any subordinate voting shares repurchased by the Company under the Bid will be cancelled.
  • As of November 30, 2021, the Company had 106,112,145 issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares and a "public float" of 89,873,105 subordinate voting shares.
  • In the past 12 months, the Company repurchased 802,000 subordinate voting shares for delivery pursuant to the Company's stock-based compensation plans.
