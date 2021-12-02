Omnicell to acquire ReCept to expand foothold in specialty pharmacy services
Dec. 02, 2021 8:47 AM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced a definitive agreement signed with ReCept Holdings to acquire the business of the latter for a total consideration of $100M in cash subject to adjustments at the closing of the deal.
- ReCept Holdings offers specialty pharmacy management services to healthcare providers, and the company has recorded $24M in revenue over the past 12 months that ended Sept. 30. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year and become accretive to Omnicell’s (OMCL) non-GAAP EBITDA from Q1 2023.
- The company expects to fund the acquisition with cash available on its balance sheet. Omnicell (OMCL) reported $481.5M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 2021 after net income surged ~233% YoY to $29.3M.