Future Fintech to develop metaverse platform with Faya Digital Technology
Dec. 02, 2021 8:49 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) signs strategic Letter of Intent with Faya Digital Technology to establish a metaverse research and operations platform.
- The metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology that encompasses virtual reality, online gaming and social media as well as a range of human activity where users can interact within a digital universe.
- The company and Faya Digital plan to establish the joint venture Future Metaverse and will cooperate to develop a new underlying technology engine, HyperVerse Version 1.0, to run the platform.
- Shanchun Huang, CEO of FTFT, said, "We are excited to enter the metaverse sector where we foresee a myriad number of possibilities for consumer and business interactions in the Web 3.0 era. As the metaverse ecosystem is still in its initial stages, we see an immense opportunity to introduce a range of products and activities that have substantial value and that can generate future profitability. Towards that end, we plan to implement a clear strategic plan for Future Metaverse and deploy a top technical team to capitalize upon the prospects in this growing but still nascent sector. We plan to utilize our business, marketing and deep technical capabilities to achieve premier positioning in the global metaverse world."