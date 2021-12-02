Flora Growth announces orders for Spanish, Mexican markets
Dec. 02, 2021 8:51 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced that its Flora Beauty division has received initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands.
- Thee initial orders are for the Spanish and Mexican markets and will be exported in December.
- Evergreen CBD has issued an initial purchase order for select Mind Naturals products for the Mexican market, while Amma Spain has issued an initial purchase order for both Mind Naturals and Awe products for the Spanish market.
- Flora Beauty’s Mind Naturals brand will cater to younger consumers that are starting a skincare regimen. In comparison, the AWE brand will cater to the prestige market and is intended for consumers who value customized and personal experiences.