Codiak BioSciences up 12% on early data on vaccine platform and COVID variants
Dec. 02, 2021 8:59 AM ETCodiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Codiak Biosciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) says that preclinical data indicates that a vaccine candidate based on its exoVACC™ exosome-based vaccine platform generated an antibody response against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants.
- Shares are up 12% in premarket trading.
- Data in mice showed that an exosome carrying the receptor-binding domain ("RBD") protein of SARS-CoV-2 RBD induced an antibody response 100 times greater than recombinant.
- The company says the results indicates that the candidate may provide comprehensive immune response conferring both antibody and T cell-mediated immunity.
