Codiak BioSciences up 12% on early data on vaccine platform and COVID variants

Dec. 02, 2021 8:59 AM ETCodiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

Medical Development Laboratory: Scientist Wearing Face Mask Looking Under Microscope and Using Digital Tablet. Specialists Working on Medicine, Biotechnology Research in Advanced Pharma Lab

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Codiak Biosciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) says that preclinical data indicates that a vaccine candidate based on its exoVACC™ exosome-based vaccine platform generated an antibody response against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • Shares are up 12% in premarket trading.
  • Data in mice showed that an exosome carrying the receptor-binding domain ("RBD") protein of SARS-CoV-2 RBD induced an antibody response 100 times greater than recombinant.
  • The company says the results indicates that the candidate may provide comprehensive immune response conferring both antibody and T cell-mediated immunity.
  • Find out about recent phase 1/2 for Codiak's exoSTING, a candidate for multiple solid tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.