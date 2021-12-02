Turkish lira resumes downward trajectory after finance minister resigns
Dec. 02, 2021 8:57 AM ETTURBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Turkish lira slides again after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaces the country's treasury and finance minister after Lutfi Elvan stepped down from the role.
- The Turkish lira falls 1.6% to 13.48 lira per U.S. dollar. Recently, the currency dropped as low as 13.91 lira per greenback. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR), though, gains 3.1% in premarket trading.
- Erdogan names Nureddin Nebati as finance minister, promoting him from the deputy minister role. He's seen as close to Berat Albayrak, a former finance minister and a son-in-law of Erdogan.
- The appointment "further reduces already low probability that the Erdogan administration will make a pivot toward orthodox policies," Piotr Matys, a senior currency analyst at InTouch Capital Markets, told Bloomberg.
- Elvan resigned after the lira plumbed new lows when Erdogan defended his stance that high interest rates cause inflation; as a result, Turkey's central bank has cut borrowing costs several times in an effort to stem inflation.
- YTD, the lira has dropped ~45% against the greenback.
- On Wednesday, Turkey's central bank sold foreign reserves in efforts to support the lira.