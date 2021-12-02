Turkish lira resumes downward trajectory after finance minister resigns

Dec. 02, 2021 8:57 AM ETTURBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Man counting Turkish banknotes

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Turkish lira slides again after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaces the country's treasury and finance minister after Lutfi Elvan stepped down from the role.
  • The Turkish lira falls 1.6% to 13.48 lira per U.S. dollar. Recently, the currency dropped as low as 13.91 lira per greenback. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR), though, gains 3.1% in premarket trading.
  • Erdogan names Nureddin Nebati as finance minister, promoting him from the deputy minister role. He's seen as close to Berat Albayrak, a former finance minister and a son-in-law of Erdogan.
  • The appointment "further reduces already low probability that the Erdogan administration will make a pivot toward orthodox policies," Piotr Matys, a senior currency analyst at InTouch Capital Markets, told Bloomberg.
  • Elvan resigned after the lira plumbed new lows when Erdogan defended his stance that high interest rates cause inflation; as a result, Turkey's central bank has cut borrowing costs several times in an effort to stem inflation.
  • YTD, the lira has dropped ~45% against the greenback.
  • On Wednesday, Turkey's central bank sold foreign reserves in efforts to support the lira.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.