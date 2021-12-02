DarioHealth awarded two new contracts for digital therapeutics
Dec. 02, 2021 8:58 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced new contracts to provide its digital therapeutics beginning in 1Q22.
- The new clients include a regional employer contract for behavioral health, and a strategic partnership in the provider market that will allow Dario solutions to be sold through a network of practices across the U.S.
- The two new contracts bring its total signed clients to date to more than 50.
- Dario's digital therapeutic platform provides proven support for people living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.