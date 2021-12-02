Tanger Factory Outlet promotes Leslie Swanson to COO; appoints new chief commercial officer
Dec. 02, 2021 8:59 AM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Retail REIT Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) promotes Leslie Swanson to chief operating officer from her prior role as executive vice president of operations, and appoints Andrew Wingrove to Chief Commercial Officer.
- Shares of SKY rise 1.3% in pre-market trading.
- Swanson will continue to facilitate operational results within the company, while Wingrove will focus on the brand's customer experience and loyalty.
- Wingrove, with 15 years of consumer brand experience, previously served as the senior vice president for travel at CLEAR, and has held leadership positions brands such as Bonobos, Delta Air Lines and Macy's.
- Previously, (May 24) Tanger Factory Outlet adopted an $80M stock buyback program.