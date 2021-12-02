ARCA Bio completes enrollment in mid-stage rNAPc2 trail in COVID-19

Dec. 02, 2021 9:02 AM ETARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Corona Virus covid-19 DNA illustration

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) announces that enrollment has been completed in Phase 2b ASPEN-COVID-19 trial evaluating rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Shares up 5.3% premarket at $2.39.
  • 160 patients were enrolled at clinical sites in U.S., Argentina and Brazil.
  • The Company anticipates reporting topline data in Q1 2022.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is the change in D-dimer level from baseline to Day 8 relative to standard of care heparin.
  • Other objectives are to assess safety, determine the optimal dose regimen of rNAPc2 for a potential Phase 3 trial and evaluate multiple additional clinical endpoints.
  • In October this year, ABIO won positive the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee recommendation for rNAPc2 COVID-19 trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.