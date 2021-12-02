ARCA Bio completes enrollment in mid-stage rNAPc2 trail in COVID-19
Dec. 02, 2021 9:02 AM ETARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) announces that enrollment has been completed in Phase 2b ASPEN-COVID-19 trial evaluating rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Shares up 5.3% premarket at $2.39.
- 160 patients were enrolled at clinical sites in U.S., Argentina and Brazil.
- The Company anticipates reporting topline data in Q1 2022.
- The primary endpoint of the trial is the change in D-dimer level from baseline to Day 8 relative to standard of care heparin.
- Other objectives are to assess safety, determine the optimal dose regimen of rNAPc2 for a potential Phase 3 trial and evaluate multiple additional clinical endpoints.
- In October this year, ABIO won positive the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee recommendation for rNAPc2 COVID-19 trial.