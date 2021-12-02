TD Holdings enter into LOI for RMB300M special fund for digital cloud warehouse
Dec. 02, 2021 9:03 AM ETTD Holdings, Inc. (GLG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Baiyu Jucheng Data Technology, have entered into a non-binding LOI with Shenzhen Meifu Capital Management to launch a RMB300M special fund to accelerate development of a digital cloud warehouse.
- Pursuant to the LOI, the Co., BJDT, and SMCM agree to establish a joint venture fund company with an estimated total size of RMB300M.
- The Co. and BJDT agree to be responsible for the Fund's operations and contribute 20% to the Fund's registered capital, while SMCM agrees to contribute 80% to the Fund's registered capital.
- Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Co., stated, "We plan to accelerate the construction of domestic and overseas digital cloud warehouses, strengthen the research and development of smart technologies, create a digital economy in commodities industry, and promote the Company's strategic transformation."