Newmont guides for steady production gains next year and beyond
Dec. 02, 2021 9:10 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) forecasts FY 2022 gold production of 6.2M oz., up from 6M oz. the miner expects to produce this year, and all-in sustaining cost of $1,050/oz. assuming an $1,800 gold price.
- For the longer term, Newmont sees annual gold output of 6.2M-6.8M oz. during 2023-25, with AISC improving to $920-$1,020/oz., largely through investments in new, lower-cost production.
- The company sees total gold equiv. output of 7.5M oz. for 2022, improving to 7.7M-8.3M oz. longer-term.
- Next year's increase in gold production reflects growth at the Boddington mine in Australia and Ahafo mine in Ghana, while later years will be helped by the inclusion of profitable production from the Ahafo North operation and Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, and with higher gold grade at Penasquito in Mexico.
- Newmont produced 1.45M oz. of gold in Q3 and guided for full-year production of 6M oz.