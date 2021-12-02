Desktop Metal and Uniformity Labs join hands to deliver binder jetting powders

  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Uniformity Labs unveiled a partnership to qualify and deliver ultra-low porosity binder jetting powders that exhibit exceptional sintered part density and mechanical properties paired with Desktop Metal’s AM 2.0 binder jetting solutions.
  • The goal of the partnership is to leverage company’s pioneering high-speed binder jetting systems and processes with Uniformity Labs’ innovative capabilities in metal powder processing to create industry-leading, integrated solutions that make it easier for businesses to adopt binder jetting to produce end-use metal parts at scale.
  • The collaboration is focused on qualifying optimized binder jetting powders exclusively for Desktop Metal solutions, including the Production System, Shop System, and ExOne print platforms.
  • “This partnership strengthens our ongoing collaboration with Desktop Metal to provide incredible value for its customers looking to adopt next-generation AM solutions. We are thrilled to continue our work with Desktop Metal to qualify our high-performance, engineered powders that deliver superior mechanical properties, surface finish, and part reliability,” said Adam Hopkins, Founder, and CEO of Uniformity Labs.
  • Shares +0.51% during pre-market hours.
