Congressional leaders reach agreement on stopgap spending bill

Dec. 02, 2021 9:16 AM ET

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

  • Congressional leaders agree to a spending bill that will fund the federal government through mid-February, buying the lawmakers more time to come up with a final funding agreement, the Associated Press reports.
  • There's still a chance for a temporary shutdown, as some Senate Republicans may stall the funding bill over the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers, the AP said.
  • The House is expected to take up the measure to extend spending to Feb. 18 later today, keeping it at current levels. Some $7B,, however, is included in the appropriations bill to support Afghanistan evacuees.
  • The House is expected to approve the bill, which would then go to the Senate for passage before a deadline of midnight Friday. AP said that minority leader Mitch McConnell has been publicly upbeat that there won't be a federal government shutdown.
  • On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen repeated her call for Congress to raise the debt ceiling.
