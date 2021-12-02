Norfolk Southern CEO James Squires to retire in 2022, Alan Shaw to succeed

Dec. 02, 2021 9:34 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Norfolk Southern (NSC +0.7%) has announced that Chairman and CEO James A. Squires plans to retire on May 1, 2022, at which time Executive VP and CMO Alan H. Shaw will become CEO.
  • As part of the co.'s planned succession process, the board of directors has elected Shaw to the role of president, effective immediately and the co.'s executive leadership team now reports to Shaw.
  • "During his tenure he has increased shareholder value by more than $30B, implemented precision scheduled railroading, led the company through a freight recession and global pandemic, and brought company leadership together in a new, state-of-the-art Atlanta headquarters." said Steven F. Leer, Norfolk Southern's lead independent director.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.