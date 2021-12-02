Ping Identity could have 50% upside, BofA sees expansion on all fronts
- In the wake of Ping Identity's (NYSE:PING) analyst day, Bank of America said the company showed how it could generate a billion dollars in revenue over the next few years, as it transitions to the cloud.
- Analyst Tal Liani maintained his buy rating and $35 price target on Ping Identity (PING), nearly 50% higher than where the stock is trading.
- Ping Identity (PING) shares were falling more than 2% to $22.70 on Thursday.
- Ping Identity (PING), which competes with other IT management companies such as Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), said at its analyst day that it expects annual recurring revenue growth of 25% to 30% by 2024, overall revenue growth between 20% and 25% year-over-year, software-as-a-service compound annual revenue growth of 50%, with operating margins between 13% and 17%.
- The company also highlighted an expansion of its total addressable market to $50 billion, noting its Risk, Verify, Fraud, Authorize and Orchestration products, which have grown two-fold since last year. Of that $50 billion, $27 billion is likely to come from consumer identity and the remaining $23 billion will come from workforce identity.
- "These vectors for growth provide a strong foundation for Ping leverage as they execute on their roadmap," Liani said in the note, adding that more than half of Ping Identity's (PING) customers are paying for two or more products, with 26% paying for three or more products.
- Last month, Ping Identity (PING) said it intended to raise additional capital, selling 10 million shares.