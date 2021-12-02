U.S. Gold opens higher as CK Gold project pre-feasibility study brings clarity
Dec. 02, 2021 9:44 AM ETU.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU +5.7%) opens higher after a pre-feasibility study shows "solid value" in gold and copper for its CK Gold project in Wyoming.
- The company says the project "appears to be very attractive with robust project economics," with the assessment showing a pre-tax net present value of $323M and internal rate of return of 39.4% for the project.
- "Having recently finished our 2021 field season, we are now well placed to continue onto project feasibility, permit submission and the next steps toward project development in 2022," the company says.
- U.S. Gold's flagship project offers "good location, infrastructure, potential near-term production, low capex and robust economics," Florian Grummes writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.