Seven Oaks Acquisition transfers listing to NYSE related to business combination with Boxed
Dec. 02, 2021 9:45 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Seven Oaks Acquisition (SVOK -1.7%) announces business combination with Boxed, an e-commerce grocery platform which sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers.
- In connection all company units will be automatically separated and each of the then issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock will convert automatically, on a one-for-one basis, into a share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the post-business combination company, to be renamed Boxed.
- The shares of common stock and public warrants of Boxed are expected to begin trading under the stock symbol “BOXD” and “BOXD WS”, respectively, on December 9, 2021.