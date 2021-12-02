Blade acquires exclusive rights to Helijet’s scheduled passenger business in Canada for $12M
Dec. 02, 2021 9:50 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) trading up 1.6% as it's wholly owned subsidiaries Blade Urban Air Mobility and Blade Urban Air Mobility (Canada) enters into an agreement with Helijet International and Pacific Heliport Services (PHS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Helijet
- Blade to pay Helijet a purchase price of $12M to secure exclusive rights to Helijet’s scheduled passenger business and utilize heliport terminals at PHS managed and operated heliports.
- Helijet to exclusively operate Blade flights on existing and jointly developed routes in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, including cross-border flight services.
- Acquisition brings Helijet’s scheduled air mobility business, which generated approximately US$15M in revenues flying approximately 100,000 passengers in 2019, to Blade.