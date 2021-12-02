Blade acquires exclusive rights to Helijet’s scheduled passenger business in Canada for $12M

Dec. 02, 2021 9:50 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) trading up 1.6% as it's wholly owned subsidiaries Blade Urban Air Mobility and Blade Urban Air Mobility (Canada) enters into an agreement with Helijet International and Pacific Heliport Services (PHS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Helijet
  • Blade to pay Helijet a purchase price of $12M to secure exclusive rights to Helijet’s scheduled passenger business and utilize heliport terminals at PHS managed and operated heliports.
  • Helijet to exclusively operate Blade flights on existing and jointly developed routes in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, including cross-border flight services.
  • Acquisition brings Helijet’s scheduled air mobility business, which generated approximately US$15M in revenues flying approximately 100,000 passengers in 2019, to Blade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.