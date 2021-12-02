Lands' End plummets as supply chain challenges weigh on top and bottom lines

Market Crashes

SusanWoodImages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lands' End, Inc. (LE -11.3%) shares plunge after the company reports a 5% negative revenue surprise and guides FQ4 revenue and EPS below consensus.
  • Net revenue grew 4.4% Y/Y and is up 10.5% on a 2-year basis, while global eCommerce net revenue fell 6.0% (+9.3% from 2019) as a result of inventory constraints driven by supply chain challenges. U.S. eCommerce decreased 3.5% and International eCommerce decreased 15.7%
  • Gross margin declined 100 bps to 44.4% due to increased shipping costs.
  • "We have taken numerous actions to expedite receipts, and despite supply chain delays, which negatively impacted our in-stock position and sales early in the fourth quarter, we recovered our in-stock position to historical levels heading into Cyber Week," said CEO Jim Gooch, adding that he believes inventory is "well-positioned" for the remainder of this year and consumer demand remains "strong."
  • FQ4 Outlook: Net revenue between $560M and $575M vs consensus of $591M and diluted EPS between $0.27 and $0.36 vs consensus of $0.65.
  • SA's Quant Rating is Neutral on Lands' End stock given a low momentum grade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.