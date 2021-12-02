Realty Income to redeem all $750M of outstanding 4.65% notes due 2023

Dec. 02, 2021 10:12 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • Realty Income (O +2.6%) will redeem all $750M of its outstanding 4.65% notes due August 1, 2023 on December 31, 2021.
  • The total redemption price will be estimated in accordance with the notes and the indenture governing the notes, which the company currently estimates will be $1,080.94 per $1,000 principal amount of the notes.
  • The final redemption price will be determined on December 28, 2021.
  • As a result of the redemption, Realty Income expects to incur a charge of ~$47.5M to net income available to common stockholders and Funds from Operations (FFO) in Q421.
  • The charge will be excluded from Adjusted FFO.
