Realty Income to redeem all $750M of outstanding 4.65% notes due 2023
Dec. 02, 2021 10:12 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Realty Income (O +2.6%) will redeem all $750M of its outstanding 4.65% notes due August 1, 2023 on December 31, 2021.
- The total redemption price will be estimated in accordance with the notes and the indenture governing the notes, which the company currently estimates will be $1,080.94 per $1,000 principal amount of the notes.
- The final redemption price will be determined on December 28, 2021.
- As a result of the redemption, Realty Income expects to incur a charge of ~$47.5M to net income available to common stockholders and Funds from Operations (FFO) in Q421.
- The charge will be excluded from Adjusted FFO.