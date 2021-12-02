DraftKings is a different bet with Omicron, higher interest rates in the mix
Dec. 02, 2021 10:16 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Benchmark reels in its price target on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to adjust for a new investing backdrop.
- Analyst Mike Hickey suspects the market is effectively pricing concerns over the Omicron COVID variant and its potential influence on the economy and sports, as well as the potential impact of inflation on economic growth and consumer discretionary spending. The recent hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve on interest rate increases is also considered a factor as it could have an exaggerated impact on high multiple growth companies.
- Also in the mix, Hickey reminds that the initial virus influence in FY20 led to a meaningful increase in user engagement for DKNG and was a catalyst for positive regulatory momentum toward the legalization of online sports betting and online casino in new states.
- Benchmark cuts its PT on DKNG to $50 and maintains its Buy rating. That PT still reps more than 50% upside for shares. The 52-week high for DKNG is $74.38.
- Momentum is in a downswing for DraftKings (DKNG) with the moving averages all fading once the Omicron news hit.