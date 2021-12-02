ReneSola falls on new short call from Grizzly Research
Dec. 02, 2021 10:38 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) dropped 17% after a new short report from Grizzy Research, which sees 40% downside for the shares.
- Grizzly Research alleges that ReneSola is "drastically" overrepresenting its project pipeline and it claims that legal difficulties with SOL's biggest shareholder will cause "significant issues" for shareholders.
- ReneSola short interest is 3.8%.
- ReneSola didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- SOL is expected to report Q3 results after the close on Tuesday.
