ReneSola falls on new short call from Grizzly Research

Dec. 02, 2021

Aerial view of solar panels on green field in Poland

Shaiith/iStock via Getty Images

  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) dropped 17% after a new short report from Grizzy Research, which sees 40% downside for the shares.
  • Grizzly Research alleges that ReneSola is "drastically" overrepresenting its project pipeline and it claims that legal difficulties with SOL's biggest shareholder will cause "significant issues" for shareholders.
  • ReneSola short interest is 3.8%.
  • ReneSola didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • SOL is expected to report Q3 results after the close on Tuesday.
  • Yesterday, Renewable energy on track for record year, but may not be enough - IEA.
